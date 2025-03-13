David Andrews thanks Patriots following release: "I'll always be a Patriot"

New England Patriots make some big splashes on Day 1 of NFL free agency, but needs remain

David Andrews took to social media on Thursday to thank the New England Patriots for 10 great years. In a surprising move, the longtime team captain was released Thursday morning, but Andrews is grateful for what the organization did for him throughout his career.

Andrews posted a farewell on his Instagram story Thursday, saying he will "always be a Patriot."

"Thank you @patriots I will always cherish the memories relationships on and off the field and what we accomplished," Andrews posted. "The best 10 years me and @mackandrews_ could ever ask for. I'll always be a Patriot."

David Andrews' thank you to the Patriots on his Instagram story. From David Andrews' Instagram account.

Andrews spent all 10 seasons of his NFL career in New England, after the team gave him a shot as an undrafted free agent in 2015. Andrews took his opportunity and ran with it, taking over as the the team's starting center in Week 1 of his rookie season.

Andrews played 124 regular-season games for the Patriots and 12 others in the playoffs throughout his career, and won Super Bowls with New England in 2016 and 2018. His impact wasn't just on the field though, as he was an eight-time team captain with the Patriots.

He was also lauded for his work in the community, and was the recipient of the Ron Burton Community Service Award in 2020.

Robert Kraft on Patriots release of David Andrews

The Patriots introduced four new free-agent signings on Thursday, but owner Robert Kraft took time to acknowledge Andrews' career in New England. He called Andrews one of his "favorite players ever to come through our locker room."

"David has been an integral part of the Patriots for the past decade, including the past eight years he was a captain of the team. He was just not a leader in the locker room, but an outstanding individual in the community and very special," Kraft said of Andrews. "On a personal level, I was able to spend time with David and his incredible wife, Mackenzie, on a trip to the Holy Land. I really got to know them very well five or six years ago. Just a very special guy."

"It's the hard part of this business when you have to release people," added Kraft.

New Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel also acknowledged Andrews on Thursday, thanking him for "carrying on a tradition that so many great players before him had."

It remains unclear if Andrews will continue his career elsewhere, but he should have a spot in the team's Hall of Fame in Foxboro sometime in the near future.