Cole Strange's release highlights years of poor drafting by Patriots

The New England Patriots parted ways with guard Cole Strange, who was among the 21 players the team moved on from Tuesday to get to their 53-man roster. It nearly closes the book on a disastrous 2022 draft class for New England.

Bill Belichick drafting Strange -- a guard out of Tennessee Chattanooga -- with the 29th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft will go down as one of the worst picks of all time. Strange was brought in to help anchor the New England offensive line, but was overwhelmed and overmatched during most of his time on the field. He started 29 of the 30 games he played for the Patriots, including 27 games at left guard, but struggled against NFL defenses. A torn patellar tendon ended his 2023 season early and limited him to just two games in 2024. When he returned, the Patriots worked Strange out at center.

He was putting in work at both guard and center this summer, but was passed over by rookie Jared Wilson at both positions. Strange's run in New England officially came to an end Tuesday.

Belichick's selection of Strange was ... well ... strange. Offensive linemen from Tennessee Chattanooga don't often make it to the NFL. Strange was the first one to ever be drafted in the first round.

The Strange family thought they were being pranked when he was drafted by the Patriots. The Rams enjoyed a good laugh over the selection, believing Strange would have been available to them with the 104th pick.

Making the pick worse, the Patriots traded down to land Strange, and passed up the chance to draft cornerback Trent McDuffie, who was taken by the Kansas City Chiefs with New England's original pick and has been named an All-Pro twice.

If the Patriots only missed on Strange in 2022, maybe they'd be in slightly better shape. But of the 10 players the team drafted that year, only corner/special teamer Marcus Jones remains in New England.

Round 1: OL Cole Strange - Released Tuesday

Round 2: WR Tyquan Thornton - Released in 2024, now with Chiefs

Round 3 CB Marcus Jones - Still in New England

Round 4: CB Jack Jones - Waived in 2023, now on Dolphins

Round 4: RB Pierre Strong - Traded to Browns in 2023, still with Cleveland

Round 4: QB Bailey Zappe - Released ahead of 2024 season, cut by Chiefs this week

Round 6: RB Kevin Harris - Waived ahead of 2024 season, currently with Jaguars

Round 6: DE Sam Roberts - Released ahead of 2024 season

Round 6: G Chasen Hines - Released ahead of 2023 season

Round 7: OL Andrew Stueber - Waived August 2023 and signed to practice squad; released in June 2024.

Ouch. Thornton is right up there with Strange for "Biggest Draft Miss by the Patriots," though at least he made the Chiefs 53-man roster on Tuesday. But the 2022 NFL Draft by the Patriots could easily go down as one of the worst draft classes, ever, and was a huge reason why Belichick his job after the 2023 season.

Unfortunately, it wasn't the only draft Belichick botched in the latter years of his career, and the 2024 draft isn't shaping up much better.

The Patriots have missed a lot in last five NFL Drafts

Of the 48 players drafted by the Patriots since 2020, only 15 remain on the active roster right now. Here's a look back at New England's drafts from 2021 (minus 2022), with players who are still with the franchise in bold.

2024 NFL Draft

Round 1: QB Drake Maye

Round 2: WR Ja'Lynn Polk (Injured reserve)

Round 3: OT Caedan Wallace

Round 4: OL Layden Robinson

Round 4: WR Javon Baker

Round 6: DB Marcellas Dial Jr. (Injured reserve)

Round 6: QB Joe Milton III

Round 7: TE Jaheim Bell

Drake Maye is doing a lot of heavy lifting for this class. Polk is out for the year, Wallace remains on the bubble even after cut-down day, and Baker is now a special teams player. Robinson and Bell were both cut this summer, and Milton was traded to the Cowboys.

Overall, the lone draft class of the Jerod Mayo and Eliot Wolf era was a disaster for the Patriots.

2023 NFL Draft

Round 1: CB Christian Gonzalez

Round 2: DE Keion White

Round 3: LB Marte Mapu

Round 4: C Jake Andrews

Round 4: K Chad Ryland

Round 4: OL Sidy Sow

Round 5: OL Atonio Mafi

Round 6: WR Kayshon Boutte

Round 6: P Bryce Baringer

Round 6: WR Demario Douglas

Round 6: CB Ameer Speed

Round 7: CB Isaiah Bolden

Gonzalez is a top corner when healthy, but he's hurt heading into the 2025 season. White has been a mixed bag, and Mapu was on the bubble Tuesday. At least Boutte appears primed for a breakout season, Baringer is a quality punter, and Douglas remains steady.

But drafting a kicker in the fourth round is inexcusable. Ryland lasted just one season in New England.

2021 NFL Draft

Round 1: QB Mac Jones

Round 2: DL Christian Barmore

Round 3: DE Ronnie Perkins

Round 4: RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Round 5: LB Cameron McGrone

Round 6: S Joshuah Bledsoe

Round 6: OL William Sherman

Round 7: WR Tre Nixon

The Patriots completely failed Maye (who didn't do himself any favors either) and missed on five of their eight picks overall in 2021.

2020 NFL Draft

Round 2: S Kyle Dugger

Round 2: LB Josh Uche

Round 3: LB Anfernee Jennings

Round 3: TE Devin Asiasi

Round 3: TE Dalton Keene

Round 5: K Justin Rohrwasser

Round 6: G Michael Onwenu

Round 6: T Justin Herron

Round 6: LB Cassh Maluia

Round 7: C Dustin Woodard

Both Dugger and Jennings were on the trade block this summer as Mike Vrabel looked to bring in his players and move on from those from the Belichick era. New England didn't move either, and only three players are left from the 2020 draft. And as you see, there's another failed kicker taken in the first five rounds.

New England's drafts from 2020-24 are a perfect lesson on how not to build an NFL roster. Granted, the NFL Draft is really just one big coin flip, but the Patriots have consistently ended up calling the wrong side since 2020. Year after year of disastrous drafting has left New England's depth nearly non-existent, and had Vrabel, Ryan Cowden, and Wolf (yes, he's still making decisions) working overtime this summer.

Vrabel has certainly put his touch on the team, with 13 of the team's projected starters on offense and defense new to the squad this year. Mix in 11 rookies on the 53-man roster, and there are a lot of new faces making up the New England Patriots.

The 2025 NFL Draft looks a bit better, with tackle Will Campbell, running back TreVeyon Henderson, and offensive lineman Jared Wilson set to start games from the jump. Receiver Kyle Williams and safety Craig Woodson also figure to play big roles for New England this season.

But given the moves the Patriots made Tuesday -- plus a Dugger trade the team couldn't complete -- it's clear Vrabel's roster revamp is going to take multiple offseasons, thanks mostly to years of inept drafting New England.