Patriots roster cuts: Who could get let go ahead of Tuesday's deadline?

The New England Patriots and every other team in the NFL have until 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon to trim their rosters to 53 players. Mike Vrabel and company got a jump on their roster moves last week, but still have a lot of work to do.

"I've been through a lot of these things. We try to do them as respectfully and professionally as we can," Vrabel told reporters ahead of Monday's practice in Foxboro.

New England is down to 76 players on its roster to start Tuesday, with at least 23 more transactions to make ahead of the NFL's deadline. Vrabel hinted that a slew of new names will be brought into New England after rosters are trimmed and players clear waivers, so the Patriots may want to give themselves some extra wiggle room to build out their squad to start the 2025 season.

Drake Maye is in no danger of getting cut on Tuesday, but the second-year quarterback knows how difficult the day will be for the team.

"I only got to experience one time last year, but you hear about it. There are so many guys out here working their butts off fighting and clawing to make the team. It's news that's unfortunate for them and unfortunate for us, who built a relationship with them," Maye told reporters Monday in Foxboro.

"You realize that's the nature of the business and from there, just pumping those guys up. You may see them again," added Maye. "Relationships are never over. It's just another step in the journey and you try to stay in touch with them."

There have been plenty of rumors regarding potential cuts and possible trades, with the future of safety Kyle Dugger at the forefront of the speculation. The five-year veteran is heading into the second year of a four-year extension he signed with the team last summer, but has been playing with second-teamers and the scout team in camp and in the preseason.

Will the Patriots find a trade partner for Dugger and his contract? Will he simply be released by the Patriots? Or will the team hang onto him given its lack of depth in the secondary?

We'll find out by 4 p.m. Tuesday. Stick with us throughout the day for all of New England's roster moves.

Patriots to watch on NFL cut-down day

We've already highlighted Dugger, but there are a few other New England veterans to keep an eye on throughout cut-down day. Linebacker Anfernee Jennings was also drafted by the Patriots in 2020, and was also playing with backups for much of camp and during his preseason action. Jennings didn't play in last week's preseason finale, which could be an indication he's played back into Vrabel's favor. Fellow linebacker Jahlani Tavai has also played sparingly amidst questions about his fit in the new system, and could be let loose Tuesday.

On the offensive side, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has been nursing a foot injury since before the preseason kicked off and is a cut candidate on Tuesday. He could also land on IR if the Patriots want some insurance for its receiving corps.

Javon Baker, who was a fourth-round pick in 2024, is the other name to watch among receivers. But he may have set himself apart from others on the roster bubble by finding a role on special teams as a gunner.

Tuesday could very well be Cole Strange's last day with the Patriots, as the offensive lineman (and 2022 first-round pick) has fallen out of the rotation among O-line backups. If the Patriots move on from Strange, corner Marcus Jones would be the only remaining member of the team's 10-player 2022 draft class.

And we fittingly close with the kickers, since the Patriots will have to pick one of them by Tuesday afternoon. Will it be rookie Andres Borregales, whom they used a sixth-round pick on in April and had some ups and downs during the preseason? Or will they go with Parker Romo, who was solid throughout the summer?

Layden Robinson waived with injury designation

On Sunday, the Patriots moved on from guard Layden Robinson, who was a fourth-round pick by New England in 2024 and started 11 games along the offensive line as a rookie.

Robinson was waived with an injury designation, and will revert to New England's injured reserve if he passes through waivers.

Patriots cut 14 players after preseason finale

New England announced its first round of cuts last Friday, less than 24 hours after the team wrapped up its preseason slate against the New York Giants. Here are the 14 players released in the first round of roster trimming:

RJ Moten, LB

Micah Bernard, RB

Cole Fatheringham, TE

Kyle Peko, DT

Shane Watts, RB

Ben Wooldridge, QB

Phil Lutz, WR

Monty Rice, LB

Sidy Sow, OL

Philip Blidi, DL

Jordan Polk, CB

Jaheim Bell, TE

Isaiah Bolden, CB

Tyrese Robinson, OL

The most notable names in the first round of cuts were third-string quarterback Ben Wooldridge and offensive lineman Sidy Sow. Vrabel hinted Friday the team will look to add a third quarterback ahead of the regular season.