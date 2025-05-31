Jewelry company that started as side hustle now has pop-up shop in Boston

A woman who got her start selling charm necklaces out of her apartment is now running a full-blown jewelry brand with a pop-up shop in one of Boston's hottest summer spots.

At the Caviar Bar in Boston's Seaport, there isn't drinks. Instead, customers leave with a custom charm necklace or other piece of jewelry.

Turned side hustle into career

WBZ-TV first met Kelly Bozigian back in 2024, when she was working full-time while shipping out thousands of orders from her living room for her jewelry brand, Coastal Caviar. She's since left the corporate world behind to chase her passion full-time.

"I made the leap and I'm so glad we did because now we're at the Current in Seaport and we have our first storefront!" said Bozigian.

Her new coastal-themed pop-up shop is already making waves and is full of the shiny charms and beachy vibes her clients have come to love. And it's not just necklaces - customers can make custom bag charms too.

Massive reach on social media

Bozigian bases her success on the massive reach she's had on social media, with many of her customers finding her through TikTok.

"TikTok has been massive for us," said Bozigian. "That's how we got our start. Week two, our business took off overnight and we had close to 500 orders to fulfill."

Bozigian is already dreaming up new ideas too.

"We're thinking about accessories and how we can tie in that thread of personalization to stay true to the brand but also expand into other areas," said Bozigian.

Caviar Bar is open through the end of the summer at the Current in the Seaport. Bozigian said she's potentially looking into permanent locations and plans to keep expanding her brand.