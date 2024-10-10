Trying to turn a hobby into a profitable side hustle? Here's how one woman did it

MARBLEHEAD - A Massachusetts woman turned her hobby into a profitable "side hustle" and a financial advisor is offering her advice for others who want to do the same.

Started off as hobby

Kelly Bozigian, who lives in Marblehead, works a full-time corporate job but less than a year ago, she started making charm necklaces in her off time. The hobby quickly turned into a side hustle and, thanks to the power of social media, has blown up into a booming business. One of her designs even made it into a People Magazine article on TikTok personality Alix Earle.

"Definitely a pinch me moment," said Bozigian. "It was a month in and it was basically an article about a style roundup of Taylor Swift and Alix Earle at a playoff game. And she was wearing our necklace."

Necklaces made by Coastal Caviar, a company based in Marblehead. CBS Boston

That's when custom jewelry orders started pouring in, up to 300 in one day.

"It was kind of sink or swim and I think, thankfully, both of us just said, well, we're certainly not going to sink," said Bozigian's husband, Colt Bozigian.

With help from her husband, Bozigian is taking Coastal Caviar to new heights right from her home, while still balancing her full-time job.

How to start a side hustle

"A lot of people, a majority of people, are taking on side hustles because of that high cost of living and because, you know, people want to also sometimes pursue their passions, their hobbies," said financial advisor Lacy Gacia. She said if you're considering starting a side hustle, do your homework. "Make sure that you are set up financially, both on a personal and a professional basis, to be able to have the time, to have the knowledge, for this to succeed."

For Bozigian, her focus is keeping up with high demand, while planning to expand into a coastal lifestyle brand.

"I started this thinking I'd sell a few necklaces to friends and family and get them into local retail stores but I never thought it would be as big as it's gotten," said Bozigian.