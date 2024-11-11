Christmas in full swing at Northshore Mall as holiday shopping season begins

PEABODY - Clothes and a stop at the LEGO Store were at the top of Kimberly Maas's Monday shopping list at the Northshore Mall in Peabody. "LEGO Store, clothes whatever else we can find," said Maas.

But as she and her son Charlie entered the mall, they were stunned by what they saw. "I was wondering why all the Christmas decorations are up and why there's ornaments, and Santa Claus is here," Maas said.

Christmas in full swing as signs for sales lined the hallway, surrounded by decorations and Santa's friendly face.

"We just got over Halloween and we haven't even thought about Thanksgiving yet and we are just skipping right over it it's crazy. I love sales but it's a little ridiculous," said Maas.

Santa Claus at the Northshore Mall in Peabody, Massachusetts on Nov. 11, 2024. CBS Boston

For Maas, Christmas shopping is starting earlier every year, and she's not wrong.

More people shopping earlier this year

"There's been some positive indicators relative to the holiday sales. The first being that 5% increase over people shopping earlier than they did last year," said Massachusetts retail consultant John Eagles, who is tracking holiday shopping trends.

Trends indicate more money will be spent this year than last, and with five less days between Thanksgiving and Christmas, retail stores are taking full advantage.

"They want to ride that wave all the way in through December," said Eagles. "So I can definitely see a case where they're going to extend promotions."

"The big killer is Amazon"

Brands aren't just benefitting from in-store shopping they're also making a killing online. "The projections right now is that online will outperform brick and mortar stores," Eagles said. "The big killer is Amazon."

"I actually never buy at the mall," said mall visitor Guillermo. He gets his haircut there, but that's about it.

"I already know my sizes, so I just go online there's more choices more deals," Guillermo said.

But he does enjoy the mall atmosphere and says there's nothing wrong with a little holiday cheer a few weeks early.

"I think it's nice because we can enjoy more Christmas, more time," Guillermo said.

The National Retail Federation expects holiday sales, defined as November 1 through December 31, will hit upwards of $989 billion. That's up about 3% from last year, which also falls into line with current inflation levels.