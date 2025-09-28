Christian Gonzalez active and set to make season debut for Patriots in Week 4

The New England Patriots will have star cornerback Christian Gonzalez back on Sunday for the team's Week 4 matchup with the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium. Gonzalez is active and ready to go after he missed the first three games of the season with a hamstring injury, which will make the New England defense whole for the first time this season.

Gonzalez suffered the injury back on July 28 in New England's first padded practice of training camp. His recovery went slower than expected and he didn't return to the practice field until the Wednesday of Week 3. Gonzalez said earlier this week that he felt he could have played last Sunday, but head coach Mike Vrabel decided he needed another week before making his return.

The return of the All Pro corner should provide a big boost for a New England secondary that allowed an average of 256.3 passing yards (third worst in the NFL) through the first three weeks of the season.

Gonzalez didn't have a training camp and hasn't hit anyone yet this season, so some rust is expected out of the 23-year-old on Sunday. But the Patriots will need Gonzalez to play like the team's best overall player, as he'll likely find himself tasked with locking down Panthers rookie receiver Tetairoa McMillan. The eighth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft has caught 14 passes for 216 yards through the first three weeks of the season.

Patriots wearing "T Strong" shirts for Terrell Williams

Gonzalez and his Patriots teammates were wearing "T Strong" t-shirts during warmups on Sunday, in honor of defensive coordinator Terrell Williams. The 51-year-old Williams is away from the team after he was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer, Vrabel revealed on Friday.

Efton Chism inactive again for Week 4

Efton Chism's NFL debut will have to wait at least another week, as the undrafted receiver is inactive again for Sunday's game.

In addition to Chism, the Patriots ruled out defensive end Eric Gregory, offensive lineman Caedan Wallace, and linebacker Elijah Ponder, all of whom are healthy scratches for Week 4. Tommy DeVito will once again serve as the team's third-string/emergency QB.

The Patriots are also without starting left guard Jared Wilson, after the rookie was ruled out Friday with ankle and knee injuries. But both linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (knee) and right guard Mike Onwenu (shoulder) are active after being listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.