Christian Barmore, star Patriots player, cited by Providence police after tense traffic stop

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Christian Barmore, a star defensive lineman with the New England Patriots, was cited following a tense traffic stop early Wednesday morning in Rhode Island.

Providence Police described Barmore as "belligerent" and "aggressive," while the Patriots player said it was "racism at it's finest."

Christian Barmore traffic stop

It happened just before 1 a.m. on Elmwood Ave. in Providence.

According to a police report, the windows in Barmore's Jeep Grand Cherokee were tinted and he had a plate cover on the temporary registrations, causing issues reading the information.

An officer attempted to pull Barmore over, but alleges that the defensive lineman "slow rolled" police.

"This tactic is known to police by slowing down an interaction with police to hide any contraband or weapons. It should also be noted that the area is known for high narcotic usage," the police report said.

Christian Barmore cited by police

Barmore stopped, but police said he "had an attitude towards police" and handed them his paperwork "in an aggressive manner."

Officers searched Barmore's Jeep and allegedly found an ash cup with what they say appeared to be a blunt and an unknown substance. Police also said they found several tubes filled with marijuana.

Barmore was cited for operation of an unregistered vehicle, display of plates penalties, and driving with an expired license.

Following the incident, Barmore posted a brief statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I just experienced for the first time 5 Providence cops being very unprofessional racism at it's finest," Barmore posted.

Providence Police response

Providence police issued a statement following Barmore's social media post.

"The Providence Police Department takes all concerns from the public very seriously and with the utmost professionalism. In this particular case, the vehicle in question was found to be unregistered during a routine traffic stop, which is a violation of the law. The officer acted in full compliance with department protocols and state regulations," the department said. "We understand that any encounter with law enforcement can be stressful, however, it's important to note that officers are required to enforce all applicable laws, including those related to vehicle registration. We will continue to review the situation to ensure that proper procedures were followed and to maintain transparency with the public."

Patriots' response

The Patriots have not yet commented on the incident.

Head coach Jerod Mayo was asked about the incident during his news conference Wednesday.

"We're aware of the situation. I had a conversation with him this morning. At least for this time here with you guys, I want to focus on Jacksonville," Mayo said.

Who is Christian Barmore?

Barmore is in his fourth season with the Patriots after being drafted in the second round in 2021.

He agreed to a four-year contract extension worth up to $92 million in April. Barmore was diagnosed with blood clots in July and has not played this season.

Barmore is the latest Patriots player to experience legal troubles. Team captain Jabrill Peppers was arrested last week on assault and battery and drug charges. He was subsequently placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List and is not eligible to practice with the team or attend games.