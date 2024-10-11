Jerod Mayo gives a promising update on Christian Barmore

What can we expect from Patriots Drake Maye in first career NFL start?

FOXBORO -- When Christian Barmore was diagnosed with blood clots in July, it was believed that the defensive tackle would miss the entire 2024 season for the New England Patriots. But a cryptic tweet by the 25-year-old and a promising update from Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo on Friday make it seem like Barmore might return before the season ends.

Barmore posted to his X account Thursday night for the first time since the diagnosis, posting an hourglass emoji. While that could mean a lot of things, many jumped to it potentially signaling that Barmore was counting down to something -- perhaps a return to the field.

⏳ — Christian Barmore (@chris_barmore) October 10, 2024

Mayo was asked about that post and if there was any update on Barmore's condition Friday morning.

"He's progressing," said Mayo. "He still has some checkpoints or hurdles to get over, but he's progressing."

While it seemed likely that Barmore would miss the entire season just a few weeks ago, Mayo was asked Friday if he now believes there's a better chance at the defensive staple returning this year.

"I would say yes," Mayo replied.

A return by the big defensive tackle would certainly provide the New England defense with a big boost whenever it may come. Barmore had a career year last season when he led the team with 8.5 sacks and 16 QB hits, and signed a four-year extension for $84 million over the offseason.

Barmore had to stop all football activities over the summer after going on blood thinners, but he has still been around the team and has been a fixture in the New England locker room this season.

