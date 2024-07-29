Christian Barmore out indefinitely with blood clots, New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo says

FOXBORO – New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said star defensive tackle Christian Barmore is out indefinitely after being diagnosed with blood clots.

Mayo spoke to reporters on Monday before the team's first padded practice of training camp. He said there is no timetable for Barmore's return.

Christian Barmore diagnosed with blood clots

The Patriots announced Sunday that Barmore was tested, evaluated and treated by doctors at Mass General Brigham after the blood clots were discovered.

"Obviously it's an unfortunate thing, but for me it's not even about football when you talk about things like that. It's about the man. He's getting tremendous care and I'm anticipating him coming back," Mayo said. "No timetable. I think all these situations are different. And I'm not a specialist in that world so I don't want to put a diagnosis or a timetable to come back. When he's ready to go, we'll be here waiting for him."

Barmore's agent Nicole Lynn posted on social media that things "could have looked a lot different" if not for the team's trainers, especially head trainer Jim Whalen. Mayo echoed that sentiment on Monday, saying Whalen and his team "noticed something and they investigated it."

Jerod Mayo on Barmore's diagnosis

Mayo said he spoke with Barmore, who was in "good spirits."

"Just wanted to play football. But in understanding the seriousness of this, he needs to get healthy and we'll be praying for him," Mayo said.

The first-year Patriots coach admitted it won't be easy to fill Barmore's spot on what's expected to be a strong New England defense.

"It's easy to say 'This guy will can do it, that guy can do it.' A guy like Barmore, as disruptive as he is, it's hard to get that same production. Other guys have to step up," Mayo said. "We'll treat it like it's a normal injury even though it's not a normal injury, and next man up."