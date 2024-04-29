Christian Barmore, Patriots reportedly agree to long-term contract extension

What Drake Maye said after being drafted by the Patriots

FOXBORO -- Christian Barmore will continue to be a stout presence on the Patriots defense for the foreseeable future. The defensive tackle has agreed to a new four-year extension with New England, according to multiple reports.

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo and de facto GM Eliot Wolf have said numerous times this offseason that their goal is to keep the team's young talent in tow, and they have followed through on that promise. Barmore's new deal will keep one of the team's best defensive players in New England through the 2028 season.

The contract has a maximum value of $92 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. It includes $41.8 million in guaranteed money, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Barmore has become a key part of the New England defense since the team drafted him in the second round of the 2021 draft -- 38th overall -- out of Alabama. He's racked up 133 tackles and 12.5 sacks over his 44 NFL games, which includes 11 starts.

Last season was Barmore's most productive, as he tallied career highs in tackles (64) and sacks (8.5) while playing in all 17 games for the Patriots. His best game came on Christmas Eve, when Barmore logged three sacks, four QB hits, eight combined tackles (including two of a loss), and a forced fumble in an overtime win over the Broncos in Denver.

In addition to locking in Barmore, the Patriots also signed previous draft picks Kyle Dugger, Mike Onwenu, Josh Uche, and Anfernee Jennings to new contracts this offseason.