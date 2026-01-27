Christian Barmore's arraignment in domestic assault case delayed until after Super Bowl

New England Patriots star defensive tackle Christian Barmore's arraignment in his domestic assault case has been postponed until March.

Barmore was originally scheduled to be arraigned in a Massachusetts courtroom on February 3, just days before the Patriots play the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

If the arraignment had taken place that day, the team would have already been in California in advance of the game.

Christian Barmore arraignment delayed

Instead, on Friday an Attleboro District Court judge allowed a motion to reschedule the proceedings.

The Friday decision came before the Patriots played in the AFC Championship Game in Denver.

As a result, Barmore is now scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, March 9.

Barmore is facing a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault, court documents revealed in December.

Allegations against Christian Barmore

Documents showed that Barmore was charged following an incident involving his girlfriend in August. She told investigators that Barmore was upset that the air conditioner was set at 70 degrees and he wanted it at 68.

Barmore later allegedly took the woman's phone away from her. She told police that he grabbed her by the shirt area of her neck.

The woman told investigators that she had bruises as a result of being thrown to the floor, and took a photo that was included in the police report.

No charges were filed until about a month after the incident. The woman told police she was initially worried Barmore would make her life difficult because of the amount of money he had.

She went forward with criminal charges on September 9 and a criminal complaint was issued on December 16.

Barmore denies criminal conduct

An attorney for Barmore has denied that any criminal conduct took place.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said in December that the team has been aware of the allegations since the time of the incident. The NFL said at the time that Barmore remains eligible to play.

The charges against Barmore became public two days after it was revealed that wide receiver Stefon Diggs was facing charges in a separate case for allegedly assaulting his personal chef.