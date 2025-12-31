Christian Barmore, Patriots defensive tackle, charged with domestic assault in Mansfield, Massachusetts

Christian Barmore, a star defensive tackle with the New England Patriots, is facing a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault, according to court documents. He's the second Patriots player to face criminal charges in two days.

The documents were released a day after it was revealed Patriots star wide receiver Stefon Diggs is facing criminal charges following an incident with a personal chef on December 2. Diggs has denied doing anything wrong.

According to documents from Attleboro District Court obtained Wednesday by WBZ-TV, Barmore was charged with one count of assault and battery on a "family/household member" after an incident in Mansfield, Massachusetts on August 8.

Details of the incident and who specifically was involved have not been released. A criminal complaint was issued on December 16. Barmore is scheduled to be arraigned on February 3, 2026.

There has been no comment yet from the Patriots or Barmore's attorney David Meier. Meier also represents Diggs in his case in Dedham, Massachusetts. Patriots coach Mike Vrabel is expected to speak to reporters at Gillette Stadium 1:10 p.m.

In October 2024, Barmore was involved in an incident with police in Providence, Rhode Island during a traffic stop. He later apologized.

Barmore missed most of the 2024 season because of issues with blood clots.

He has played in all 16 games with the Patriots this season.