Vigil held at Massachusetts church in wake of Charlie Kirk assassination

In the wake of the death of political activist Charlie Kirk, young people who looked up to the political firebrand gathered for a prayer service in a Plymouth, Massachusetts church.

Kirk became the voice of a conservative generation with his Turning Point USA organization, which he founded in 2012. It would grow to have a presence on more than 3,500 college campuses across the country.

Sam Milele and Hunter Young, both 20, spent time in the organization and put together Friday night's service.

"Gave a voice to my generation"

"He gave a voice to my generation, Generation Z, that had felt very lost, and he helped us find our backbone," said Milele.

"He was so deeply impactful in our lives and so many others in this area," said Young. "He gave a voice to us, which is why he was so impactful, because no one has done what Charlie has done on college campuses. He impacted millions and millions of students."

People of all ages attended the service that filled the pews and had people lined up against the back wall. Many grew emotional during the service as speakers shared what Kirk and his organization meant to them.

As Kirk's brand grew in popularity, so did his reputation for having polarizing political views. Kirk was known for his fiery debates in the public square, whether online or in person at college campuses. Critics of Kirk accused him of expressing racist and transphobic views. In 2023, he called gender "a mental delusion" in an online post.

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk appears at a Utah Valley University speaking event in Orem, Utah, Sept. 10, 2025. Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune via Reuters

Supporters rallied around his defense of the second amendment and conservative family values. Many at the church service in Plymouth said they valued his ability to bring a younger generation back to the church.

"He had a good way of putting things in a way that our generation would understand it," said Shelby Dembinski. "I think he bridged that gap between Gen-Z and older conservative generations."

State Representative Steven Xiarhos is a Republican from Massachusetts's 5th District, Barnstable. Rep. Xiarhos, a former police officer and Gold Star father, called the online discourse following Kirk's murder, "shameful."

"I felt we needed to come together in prayer," said Xiarhos. "I don't think people read or understand when you make comments it's hurtful and can lead to other things. I want us to heal and be proud to be an American and a human. I have lost my son, police officers killed, I will never see them again. A tragedy happens and people call each other names? We are better than that."