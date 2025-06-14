Suspect in murder of Charlestown attorney stabbed him 67 times, prosecutor says

A suspect in the murder of a Charlestown man on his houseboat was back in court Friday.

Attorney stabbed on houseboat

Prosecutors said Nora Nelson, 24, of Boston, stabbed attorney Joseph Donohue, of Charlestown, 67 times, including in the head where part of a knife was still lodged when he was found.

Prosecutors said camera footage linked Nelson to the boat and her fake nails were found on the 65-year-old's body.

Donohue's body was found on a houseboat at the Charlestown Marina during a well-being check on February 2. Nelson is also charged with animal cruelty for the strangulation of Donohue's dog, which was found in the water near the boat.

Prosecutor Rita Muse previously said that Nelson answered the door when police arrived to check on Donohue. She allegedly gave a false name and said that Donohue was out at a strip club. When police stepped inside the boat, they found Donohue wrapped in a white and blue covering secured with duct tape with weights attached.

The alleged motive remains unclear. Nelson has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and is being held without bail.

"Our family is thankful to all of the law enforcement officials who have led the investigation into Joe's death. We remain heartbroken by the devastating loss of our beloved Joe, and continue to appreciate the love and support we have received since his passing. We again ask the public, particularly members of the media, to respect our privacy during this difficult time," Donohue's family said in a prepared statement.

Joseph Donohue of Charlestown was found stabbed to death on a houseboat. Family photo

Nelson's history

In February, a defense attorney for Nora Nelson, who goes by Andi, said she is an intern at Harvard who is working on a tech product.

Nelson has had a previous history with law enforcement. In September 2023, she had a domestic dispute with an ex-boyfriend, who claimed she owed him $300,000. The next month, she allegedly assaulted him and was arrested.

In January 2024, she was sued for breaching a contract to purchase two condos in the Seaport worth $6.2 million.

In December 2024, she faced charges in Texas for giving false identification.

In January 2025, at Nantasket Beach Hotel in Hull, Nelson allegedly wouldn't leave the hotel, became aggressive, and tried to use someone else's credit card. She has not been charged in that incident.