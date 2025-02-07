Boston attorney found murdered on houseboat was wrapped, duct taped and weighted down, prosecutor says

New details in Boston houseboat murder revealed, no bail for accused killer

CHARLESTOWN - The Boston attorney who was found stabbed to death on his houseboat in Charlestown was "wrapped in a white and blue covering secured with duct tape and affixed with weights," a prosecutor said Friday.

Nora Nelson, 24, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 65-year-old Joseph Donahue at her arraignment in Boston Municipal Court. She appeared in court for just a few minutes and was ordered held without bail.

Charlestown houseboat murder details

Prosecutor Rita Muse revealed new details about the murder during the hearing. Boston Police were called to Donahue's houseboat at the Charlestown Marina Sunday night for a well-being check after his family hadn't heard from him.

"When officers arrived at the residence, the defendant, Nora Nelson, answered the door," Muse told the court.

She said officers spotted Nelson inside allegedly "running and moving things around." When questioned, Nelson allegedly lied to police about her identity and claimed Donahue was at a strip club. The officers eventually insisted they step inside and as they went towards the back bedroom and patio, they found Donahue's body.

"When he opened the sliding doors in the bedroom leading to a patio area he saw what would later be identified as 65-year-old Joseph Donahue's body wrapped in a white and blue covering secured with duct tape and affixed with weights," Muse said.

Joseph Donohue. Family photo

Donahue's dog was found dead in the harbor.

Investigators determined Donahue died from stab wounds. Nelson was arrested and later charged with murder.

Nora Nelson's legal history

Nelson has a history of legal troubles.

Nora Nelson at her arraignment in Boston Municipal Court, February 7, 2025. CBS Boston

In September 2023, she was arrested for allegedly assaulting her then 63-year-old boyfriend after he claimed she owed him $300,000.

In January 2024, Nelson was sued for breaching a $2.6 million condo contract in the Seaport.

Last month, she allegedly became aggressive at a Nantasket Beach hotel in Hull and attempted to use someone else's credit card.

Nelson is due back in court in the Donahue murder investigation on March 6.