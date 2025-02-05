Attorney found dead on Charlestown houseboat was stabbed multiple times

BOSTON - A man found dead on a houseboat in Charlestown on Sunday has been identified as 65-year-old Joseph Donohue. He died from multiple stab wounds, Boston police said Wednesday, and his death has been ruled a homicide.

Person of interest named

A woman who was arrested on unrelated warrants has been named a person of interest in the investigation into Donohue's death. Nora Nelson, 24, was the only other person at the scene, according to prosecutors.

A dog was found dead in the water near the boat as well, according to WBZ I-Team sources.

Nelson, who goes by Andi, was arraigned on Tuesday and held on $7,500 bail.

According to court documents, in September 2023, Nelson had a domestic dispute with her then ex-boyfriend, who claimed she owed him $300,000. The next month she allegedly assaulted him and was arrested.

Donohue was an attorney, and his death has concerned neighbors in the marina. "I don't know it's strange," a man at the marina told WBZ. "What would she be doing out here with an older attorney?"

Dedicated life to helping others

In a statement, Donohue's family said they are "heartbroken by this unimaginable loss."

Joseph Donohue of Charlestown Family photo

"Joe was a wonderful family member, a cherished friend, and a trusted colleague," the family's statement said. "Always generous and kind, he dedicated his life and career to helping others. He is loved and will be deeply missed. We're grateful for the love and support we've received, and we kindly ask for privacy during this difficult time."

The Boston Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating Donohue's death.