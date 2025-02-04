Woman named person of interest after man found dead on Charlestown houseboat

BOSTON – Prosecutors say Nora Nelson, a woman arrested on a houseboat in Charlestown, is considered a person of interest following a man's death.

A man in his 60s was found dead on board the boat late Sunday night.

The man's son went to check on him, and found his body. Sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team that a dog was found dead in the water near the boat as well.

Nora Nelson court appearance

Nelson, a 24-year-old who goes by Andi, has not been charged in direct connection to the man's death but was named as a person of interest during her arraignment on Tuesday. She was arrested Sunday for open warrants stemming from a case last year.

According to court documents, Nelson allegedly attacked her then 63-year-old ex-boyfriend and destroyed his home when he asked her to move out. She then did not show up for a mandatory court hearing.

A defense attorney for Nelson said she is an intern at Harvard who is working on a tech product. The attorney said Nelson did not realize she was required to attend the hearing in her other case.

Charlestown houseboat death

People who live in the marina told WBZ-TV the victim was an attorney. Police have not yet released the man's name.

One neighbor said the incident was unusual for Charlestown, calling the man's death "worrisome."

Following Nelson's arraignment, the judge ordered Nelson held on bail. If she is released, Nelson will be required to wear a GPS bracelet.

An autopsy is expected to determine the cause of the man's death.