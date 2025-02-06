Woman now charged with murder in Boston houseboat stabbing that killed attorney

Woman accused of stabbing man to death on Boston houseboat now charged with murder

CHARLESTOWN - A Boston woman has been charged with murder after an attorney was found stabbed to death on a houseboat. Nora Nelson, 24, had been arrested at the scene in Charlestown on Sunday and was previously named a person of interest in Joseph Donohue's killing.

Found dead on Charlestown houseboat

Donohue, 65, was found dead at the marina in Charlestown on Sunday night. According to I-Team sources, a dog was also found dead in the water near the houseboat.

On Thursday, police obtained an arrest warrant charging Nelson with Donohue's murder.

Nelson is set to be arraigned on Friday in a Charlestown courthouse. She is being held on $7,500 bail after being arraigned Tuesday on the unrelated warrants.

Criminal history

According to court documents, Nelson had a domestic dispute with her then-ex-boyfriend, who claimed she owed him $300,000. A month later, she was arrested after allegedly assaulting him. In January 2024, she was sued for breaching a contract to purchase two condos in Boston's Seaport worth $6.2 million. Just last month, at the Nantasket Beach Hotel in Hull, Nelson allegedly wouldn't leave, became aggressive, and tried to use someone else's credit card. She has not been charged in that incident.

Donohue worked as a lawyer. "I don't know, it's strange," a man at the marina told WBZ-TV on Monday. "What would she be doing out here with an older attorney?"

Joseph Donohue of Charlestown was found stabbed to death on a houseboat. Family photo

In a statement, his family said they were "heartbroken" by his death.

"Joe was a wonderful family member, a cherished friend, and a trusted colleague. Always generous and kind, he dedicated his life and career to helping others. He is loved and will be deeply missed. We're grateful for the love and support we've received, and we kindly ask for privacy during this difficult time," said the family in a statement.

Anyone with information about Donohue's death is asked to call the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.