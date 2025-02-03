Police investigate death of man on houseboat in Boston

BOSTON - Police are investigating a death on a houseboat in a Charlestown marina.

It's a mystery that is captivating neighbors who are looking for answers. "Nobody seems to know anything yet," said neighbor Laura Machi.

Police say a person was found dead on board a boat late Sunday night. How they died is not yet known.

According to I-Team sources, the victim is a man in his 60's and his body was found after his son went to the boat for a well-being check. A dog was found dead in the water near the boat, according to I-Team sources.

Woman arrested

Police arrested a woman at the scene. Nora Nelson, 24, who goes by Andi, was briefly in court Monday morning. She has not been charged with any crime connected to the death on the boat, but rather for open warrants from a case last year.

Nora Nelson, 24, was arrested in Charlestown on outstanding warrants. CBS Boston

According to court paperwork, Nelson assaulted her ex-boyfriend, who is in his 60's, and trashed his home, but then failed to show up for a mandatory court hearing. There were multiple open warrants for her. Nelson is expected back in court on Tuesday.

Neighbors concerned

Neighbor Laura Machi walked by the scene Monday to learn any information. "We recognize people, we recognize faces, and so it's really just a concern that it could be someone they know," Machi said.

Other neighbors who live and work here tell WBZ the victim is a local attorney.

"It's unusual for Charlestown, so you know it's worrisome," Machi said. "Not because I think the neighborhood is in any danger, but you know just whenever it's someone from the neighborhood, it's sad."

Boston police said the Chief Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine a cause and manner of death and positively identify the individual.