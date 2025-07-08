Draft picks Hugo Gonzalez, Amari Williams highlight Celtics Summer League roster

What should we expect from the Celtics after roster was gutted in offseason?

The Boston Celtics will get an early look at the team's three draft picks over the next week. Hugo Gonzalez, Amari Williams, and Max Shulga are all on the C's roster for the NBA 2K26 Summer League 2025, which was announced Tuesday.

Boston drafted Gonzalez with the 28th overall pick out of Spain, where the 19-year-old just wrapped up his season for Real Madrid. The young forward will not head back overseas for the 2025-26 season and will have a chance to earn some playing time as a rookie in Boston.

Williams was drafted 46th overall out of Kentucky, and could also earn some playing time as a rookie. The Celtics have lost both Kristaps Porzingis and Luke Kornet this offseason, and with Al Horford potentially departing as well, Boston is going to need depth in its frontcourt.

Gonzalez, Williams, and Shulga -- a sharpshooting guard taken 57th overall out of VCU -- will play their first pro games in a Celtics uniform Friday night in Las Vegas.

Celtics 2025 Summer League Roster

Jalen Bridges, F (Phoenix Suns)

Kendall Brown, G (Indiana Pacers)

Hugo Gonzalez, F (Real Madrid, Spain)

Hayden Gray, G (UC-San Diego, NCAA)

Ben Gregg, F (Gonzaga, NCAA)

Zach Hicks, F (Penn State, NCAA)

Kenny Lofton, F/C (Sahnghai Dongfang, China)

Miles Norris, F (Celtics)

Baylor Scheierman, G/F (Celtics)

Aaron Scott, F (St. John's, NCAA)

Max Shulga, G (VCU, NCAA)

Jordan Walsh, F (Celtics)

Amari Williams, C (Kentucky, NCAA)

Iaaiah Wong, G (Zalgiris, Lithuania/Charlotte Hornets)

This could be the summer of Scheierman, who is expected to play a fairly big role on the Celtics come October. Last summer, he averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in five Summer League games.

This is also a big summer for Walsh, as he gets set to enter his third season with the Celtics. The forward averaged 9.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in his five Summer League games for the Celtics in 2024.

Two-way forward Miles Norris is also back in the mix this summer, after he played in three games for Boston last season. Norris also played in eight games for the Maine Celtics in the G League, where he averaged 14.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

The roster is made up of a number of undrafted free agents along with former NBA players looking for another shot in the league. Kenny Lofton Jr. is one of the more intriguing players, as he's fresh off winning MVP of the Chinese Basketball Association for the Shanghai Sharks. Lofton Jr. has spent time in the NBA with the Memphis Grizzlies, Philadelphia 76ers, and Utah Jazz, in addition to stints in the G League.

Celtics 2025 Summer League Schedule

Game 1: Friday, July 11 vs. Grizzlies, 4pm

Game 2: Saturday, July 12 vs. Knicks, 5:30pm

Game 3: Monday, July 14 at Heat, 8pm

Game 4: Thursday, July 17 vs. Lakers, 9pm

Game 5: TBD

The 2025 Summer League will take place at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Each team in the Summer League will play at least five games. Following the first four games, the top four teams (based on winning percentage and a number of tiebreakers) will advance to the playoffs, which will tip off with a semifinal doubleheader on Saturday, July 19. The two winning teams will then meet in the championship game on Monday, July 20 at 10 p.m.

The 26 teams that do not qualify for the playoffs will play a consolation game on either July 20 or July 21.