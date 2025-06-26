Celtics draft Amari Williams in second round of NBA Draft

What will the Boston Celtics do next this offseason?

What will the Boston Celtics do next this offseason?

What will the Boston Celtics do next this offseason?

The Boston Celtics selected Kentucky center Amari Williams in the second round -- 46th overall -- of the 2025 NBA Draft on Thursday night. The pick gives Boston some young size on the roster, and potential depth in the front court should Luke Kornet depart in free agency.

Technically, the pick was made by the Orlando Magic and sent to Boston as part of a trade from earlier in the night. But Williams is a Celtic, and though he might start as a two-way player in the G League, he could possibly earn some minutes as a rookie if Kornet and fellow free agent Al Horford leave Boston this offseason.

Williams, 23, averaged 10.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per game for the Wildcats last season. He not a very good scorer, but he is an extremely gifted passer for a 7-footer and can really get up the floor in a hurry. Kentucky ran its offense through Williams at times during his lone season in Lexington.

The Boston Celtics have selected Amari Williams with the No. 46 pick. He will be on a two-way contract next season.



British center with an intriguing combination of length (7-foot-6 wingspan), rebounding prowess, shot-blocking timing and feel as a passer. pic.twitter.com/GgmlkryRem — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 27, 2025

Williams is also a strong rebounder and defender thanks to his 7-foot-6 wingspan.

Who is Amari Williams?

Williams grew up in Nottingham, England and played for Great Britain at the under-16, under-18, and under-20 levels. He played his first four collegiate seasons at Drexel, and averaged 10.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.8 blocks over 105 games for the Dragons. He was named CAA Defensive Player of the Year three times while at Drexel, and was also a two-time member of the All-CAA First-Team.

Celtics Draft Night Trade

Boston originally owned the 32nd overall pick -- No. 2 in the second round -- but traded it to the Orlando Magic for the 46th and 57th pick, plus second-round selections in 2026 and 2027.

Why did the Celtics trade out? NBA insider Shams Charania reported on ESPN's pre-draft coverage that Boston wanted to take St. Joe's power forward Rasheer Fleming with the 32nd pick, but the Phoenix Suns traded up with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the 31st pick, where they drafted Fleming.

At No. 57, Boston took VCU guard Max Shulga, who averaged 15 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.0 assists to help the Rams make the NCAA tournament last season. The 6-foot-4 Shulga is from Kyiv, Ukraine, and is expected to join Boston on a two-way contract, according to ESPN.

The Celtics now own 10 second round picks through the 2032 NBA Draft thanks to Stevens' moves over the last week. Boston traded veteran guard Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday and Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, with three second-round picks going to Boston in those moves. Those deals also got the Celtics under the NBA's second apron.

On Wednesday night, the Celtics drafted 19-year-old swingman Hugo Gonzalez from Spain with the 28th overall selection.