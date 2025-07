What should we expect from the Celtics after roster was gutted in offseason? The Celtics will likely be without Jayson Tatum next season, and Brad Stevens had to trade away some key players in Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis this offseason to reset the books. With Al Horford expected to depart in free agency, what can we expect from the Celtics in 2025-26? Steve Burton welcomes on Patrick Gilroy onto WBZ-TV's Sports Final to break it down!