Celtics storm back in second half to win Game 4 in Miami, keep season alive

BOSTON -- The season is still alive for the Boston Celtics.

The C's stormed out of the locker room following halftime to turn a six-point halftime deficit into a nine-point lead by the end of the third quarter, en route to a 116-99.

Jayson Tatum scored 26 second-half points and finished the game with 34 points. He also had 11 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and a steal. Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 29 points.

The Boston win makes it a 3-1 series advantage for Miami, with the series heading back to Boston for Game 5 on Thursday.

More to come...