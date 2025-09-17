Stefon Diggs reacts to girlfriend Cardi B's baby announcement: "I heard about that"

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs was in the news on Wednesday when his girlfriend, rapper Cardi B, announced that the couple is expecting their first child together. Speaking to reporters before practice, Diggs was a man of few words.

The Grammy winning rapper, known for songs including "Up," announced exclusively on "CBS Mornings" Wednesday that she is expecting her fourth child. She shares three children with rapper Offset.

After answering a series of questions about the team's upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Diggs was asked about the baby news.

"Oh my personal life? I told you about that. We don't talk too much about my personal life. But I heard about that," Diggs told reporters, flashing a smile.

The veteran wide receiver was asked if fans could expect any kind of touchdown celebration referencing the news in the near future.

"We'll see," Diggs responded.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, said the baby is due before she kicks off her "Little Miss Drama" tour in February. The tour, which was announced on Tuesday, includes a stop in Boston on April 2.

Diggs didn't speak to the media often in the offseason after signing a 3-year deal worth up to $69 million with the Patriots. But in June after a video surfaced showing him with an unknown pink substance while partying on a boat over Memorial Day weekend, Diggs told reporters he didn't plan on speaking much about his life off the field.

"I want to be as candid with you guys as possible. I have a thing where I [don't] talk about my personal life with people I don't know personally. I'm sure the men and women here are great people, but I like to keep my personal life personal," Diggs said at the time.

During his first two games with the Patriots, Diggs has 10 catches for 89 yards.