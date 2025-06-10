Stefon Diggs sidesteps questions about viral video, gives update on his recovery

Patriots' Stefon Diggs gives update on knee, but doesn't want to talk about his viral boat video

Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs can't do much on the field at the moment as he continues his recovery from ACL surgery. But he's still putting in important work with his new team in hopes of being ready to go for Week 1 in a few months.

"I cant play outside with my friends yet," Diggs joked with reporters after Tuesday's mandatory minicamp practice in Foxboro. "I'm as engaged as I can be. I can't run a route but I can take mental reps. I can have those conversations or ask questions about a route."

Diggs said he has a lot of homework to do before Training Camp kicks off July 23, so he'll be emersed in his playbook in the five weeks between the end of minicamp Wednesday and the start of training camp.

And while he's not able to show off his moves between the numbers, Diggs' ability to sidestep questions was on full display Tuesday afternoon.

Stefon Diggs sidesteps questions about viral video

Diggs made headlines for the wrong reasons during New England's OTAs, when a video showed him partying on a boat over Memorial Day weekend. He only missed a few voluntary practices, but that wasn't the big issue with the video, which went viral on social media.

In the video, Diggs was spotted handing out an unknown substance to partygoers. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel didn't seem too happy when he was asked about the video in Foxboro, and on Tuesday, it was Diggs' turn to answer questions on the matter.

Diggs, however, didn't have much to say about the video.

"I want to be as candid with you guys as possible. I have a thing where I [don't] talk about my personal life with people I don't know personally. I'm sure the men and women here are great people, but I like to keep my personal life personal," said Diggs. "I had a conversation with Vrabes, obviously. He told me he hopes everyone is making good decisions. I had some conversations with people in the building as well. Everything else is everything else. The particulars are all internal."

Reporters asked Diggs what was in the bag, if he knew he was being recorded, and if he learned anything from the ordeal. He answered each of those inquiries in similar fashion.

"I've been in this league 10 years; you can format the question many different ways, but I'll answer it the same way," replied Diggs. "The conversations I had with Vrabes and people in the building are going to be handled in-house."

Diggs was a bit irritated with all the questions about the video, but was then asked if it's important for him to be in Foxboro with the team.

"I was happy to be here and happy to be back at work, being around the guys. Football is the main thing and the only thing I care about is winning," he said.

Will Stefon Diggs be ready for Week 1?

The Patriots signed Diggs to a three-year contract in the offseason to come in and be one of Drake Maye's top receivers. But he tore his ACL while with the Texans last October, and it's unclear if he'll be ready to go when the Patriots host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1.

Diggs is now seven months removed from surgery and has started to do some on-field activities, just not team activities. He's going to do everything he can to get ready for the start of the season, and hopes to take the field at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 7.

"We'll see how it goes," Diggs said of his Week 1 availability. "I'm grinding each and every day. I can't do too much of the team stuff, but I'm eager to get out there so when they do press the button, I'm going to be ready.

"I'm confident," added Diggs. "I took my rehab pretty serious. In the beginning phases I wasn't as confident. But when I got here I'm in the mindset to get after it. I'm like a dog on a leash because I want to go. I'm looking forward to training camp."

Stefon Diggs on Drake Maye, Mike Vrabel

Diggs hasn't been able to catch any passes from his new quarterback, but he already likes what he's seen from Maye from the sideline.

"Personality-wise, he's a dog. You can tell he's a dog from the get-go," said Diggs. "You can tell he's committed to the process and wants to play well. I know he's been here all spring. He's been real helpful too."

And while it sounds like Vrabel had to have a stern chat with Diggs a few weeks ago, the receiver loves what his new head coach brings to the field every day.

"He's like a player. He wants to take care of you, but he's committed to the grind. You can tell he's been part of championship teams; he knows what it looks like and what the DNA looks like," Diggs said of Vrabel. "He's a grinder and nothing comes easy. He talks a lot of smack too. I'm a huge fan of him and can't wait to play for him. He has that edge where you want to run through a wall for him.

"We go back and forth in practice and I'm not even participating," Diggs added.