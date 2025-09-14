Car smashes through front of smoke shop in Brockton, Massachusetts; driver cited for no license

Driver cited for driving with no license after car smashes through smoke shop in Brockton

A driver is being cited after a car smashed through the front of a smoke shop in Brockton, Massachusetts Sunday night.

The crash happened at the Go Smoke Shop on Belmont Street., where the shop is part of several businesses in a strip mall. Police said the 43-year-old female driver told them her brakes failed before her Subaru slammed into the smoke shop, smashing through displays and stopping just short of the back room.

Two employees were inside the shop at the time. One was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and the other wasn't hurt. The crash caused a lot of damage inside the shop, with broken glass and bricks littering the floor.

Police said the driver wasn't hurt but she will be cited for operating without a license.

The building has since been secured by firefighters and the car was towed away Sunday night.

The crash ended a busy Sunday in Brockton for first responders. Just after midnight Sunday, a 14-year-old boy was shot and wounded, also on Belmont Street. His condition is currently unknown.

Several hours later, at around 3:30 a.m., a 19-year-old man was shot in the chest at the MBTA Montello Station parking lot. Police said they had responded a "disturbance involving car meet-ups" and shortly after responding, the victim arrived at the hospital. Police said there's no indication the shootings are connected.

Brockton is a city in Plymouth County and is located about 25 miles south of Boston