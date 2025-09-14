14-year-old among 2 hurt in overnight Brockton shootings

Police in Brockton are investigating two weekend shootings, including one that left a 14-year-old hospitalized.

The first shooting happened just after midnight on Belmont Street.

According to the Brockton Police Department, a 14-year-old boy was hurt in the shooting. The boy ran behind a nearby building after the shooting.

Family members rushed the boy to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Several hours later around 3:30 a.m., police responded to another shooting.

That incident happened at the MBTA Montello Station parking lot. Brockton police said they responded a "disturbance involving car meet-ups."

A short time after the disturbance was reported, a 19-year-old man arrived at the hospital suffering from gunshot injuries.

Brockton police said the man was later flown to a Boston hospital and remains in stable condition.

Shell casings and ballistic damage was found in the area of the Montello Station parking lot. Detectives and MBTA Transit Police are investigating.

There is no indication that the two shootings are connected.

No further information is currently available.