Wildfire smoke maps show improving air quality forecast for eastern Massachusetts

The sky continues to have a very hazy look to it Tuesday morning in the Boston area as Canadian wildfire smoke affects the air quality in parts of Massachusetts.

There are some differences today compared to yesterday. On Monday, there were very few clouds in the area so, any haziness was completely due to the wildfires.

Today, we have an abundance of high, cirrus clouds streaming in from the west and southwest. Looking at visible satellite imagery, you can clearly see the brighter white (clouds) mixed with the dimmer, more gray smoke.

Air quality alert

The National Weather Service has issued an Air Quality Alert for areas north and west of Boston and Worcester for Tuesday. Eastern Massachusetts is no longer included in the alert.

Why the change today from yesterday? The predominant airflow at upper levels of the atmosphere remains about the same ... the smoke from the fires in Saskatchewan and Alberta is still largely being directed into the New England.

However, at the surface (ground) level, we have easterly winds, off the ocean. That will help to do two things: First, it will mix and dilute the smoky air with some marine air. Second, it will push a lot of the smoke westward, into western New England and New York State (hence why the NWS issued Air Quality Alerts out that way).

Therefore, we do not expect these current air quality readings (moderate) to get any worse throughout the day today across eastern Mass. If anything, they may improve slightly.

Wildfire smoke forecast

It's the same deal for Wednesday. While the smoke won't completely disperse, an onshore wind will help to keep the airmass in central and eastern Mass. fairly mixed and "clean."

The highest concentrations of smoke will remain in western Massachusetts and New York State.

