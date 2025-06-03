Will Canadian wildfire smoke impact air quality in Massachusetts? Here's the latest forecast.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires is headed toward Massachusetts, and prompting concerns about air quality in Boston.

There are numerous wildfires raging in northwestern Canada and also over parts of the southeastern United States.

Over the next few days, upper level winds will direct both smoke plumes toward New England.

Haze from these wildfires is appearing on visible satellite imagery over parts of the Upper Midwest, New York and Pennsylvania.

Over the next 24-48 hours, winds will funnel that smoke into the Boston area, creating a very hazy, brownish sky at times on Wednesday and Thursday.

It appears the thickest haze will be across western and northern New England; however, just about all of us will notice some fading of the sunshine.

Boston air quality

We do not anticipate air quality levels getting too bad here in southern New England given that the majority of the smoke will be aloft or above ground level.

Currently, air quality in most of the Upper Midwest is just considered "moderate." You have to go all the way to Minnesota before you run into any serious air quality issues.

On Tuesday, the air quality rating for Boston was good.

Hot weather in the forecast

We expect the hottest and most uncomfortable air of the season in Massachusetts on Wednesday and Thursday.

High temperatures on Wednesday will range between 85-90 degrees across most of the area (away from the South Coast).

On Thursday, we expect widespread 90-degree readings for the first time in 2025.

Dewpoints will climb well into the 60s, making it feel quite soupy outdoors.

Another rainy weekend in Massachusetts?

Pop quiz: What does the first week of June have in common with April and May? If you answered rainy Saturdays, you would be correct.

This is getting downright ridiculous. Assuming it rains this Saturday, which as of now looks awfully likely, that will make 12 consecutive Saturdays with rain falling in parts of southern New England.

On Friday, a cold front will arrive, bringing with it a change in wind direction as well as some showers and thunderstorms. Probably not the news you wanted to hear heading into the weekend, but at least it will serve to clear out the wildfire smoke from our area.

This frontal boundary will be very slow to move through New England and in fact, may stall out through Saturday. Thus, for the 12th week in a row, we are forecasting periods of showers and storms across the area on Saturday. As we get closer, we will get you some more precise timing and impacts.

For now, if you have the option, consider sliding the outdoor activities to Sunday ... again.