Map shows brush fires growing in Massachusetts as drought continues

NORTH ANDOVER - Some brush fires burning in Massachusetts grew rapidly on Tuesday as the state waits another day for much-needed rain to make a dent in the ongoing severe drought.

"Few new starts today across the state, but fires that got established were active with major growth," a Tuesday evening wildfire activity briefing from the Department of Conservation and Recreation said.

A map from the department shows dozens of brush fires dotting the state.

An estimated 374 acres of land burned in the last 24 hours, the report said. There have been 106 fires in the past week and 410 for November, which has been an unprecedented month for brush fires.

The report says there's "strong confidence" in a steady rain event starting Thursday. The latest forecast calls for between .5" and 1.5" for most of Massachusetts.

Great Barrington fire

The report said "a new fire in Great Barrington grew quickly to 372 acres in steep rugged terrain" on Tuesday. The blaze known as the Butternut fire was 0% contained, as access to the fire is difficult for crews.

A smoke column from the Great Barrington Butternut fire Mass DCR

The town of Great Barrington has declared a local state of emergency because of the fire.

Blue Hills Reservation fire

There was "good progress" made on securing the perimeter of the Blue Hills Reservation fire near Houghton's Pond that closed part of the popular hiking area to visitors and sent smoke into surrounding towns. The 41-acre fire is 50% contained.

"It's just so volatile right now," Milton fire chief Christopher Madden said Tuesday about the windy, dry conditions that sparked the fire.

Boxford State Forest fire in North Andover

A fire along Thomas Road in North Andover's Boxford State Forest grew to 517 acres on Tuesday and is 60% contained. No homes or buildings are threatened at this time, but the state forest and trails are closed to the public.

"Access and the terrain makes our job difficult but we are working hard," the Boxford Fire Department said in a statement. "Call 911 if flames are close to your house (300 feet)."

Lynn Woods fire

The fire at Mt. Gilead in the Lynn Woods Reservation is burning 440 acres of land and is 50% contained. The Lynn Woods are closed as fire officials spread word about the danger posed by burned trees to firefighters and the public.