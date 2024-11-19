Maps show where heavy rain, and maybe some snow, will fall in Massachusetts from Thursday storm

BOSTON - The WBZ Weather Team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for the rainstorm that is coming on Thursday.

FINALLY! For the first time in months, a significant soaker is on its way to New England. It has been two months since Boston received at least .5" of rain from a single storm and more than three months since Boston received an inch of rain.

This event won't be a "drought buster" but instead a "drought denter" and, perhaps, the start of a new pattern.

Rain timeline

The rain will arrive from southwest to northeast on Thursday morning. It should overspread most of southern New England by noon.

The heaviest rain will fall Thursday afternoon and evening. We expect a very wetevening commute with periods and areas of heavy downpours.

The band of rain will gradually pivot northward, with the heaviest rain shifting into New Hampshire overnight.

The entire storm system will be slow to exit the area. There will be lingering clouds and showers Friday and early Saturday.

How much?

Generally, between .5" and 1.5" for the entire area, most of which will fall midday Thursday through the first half of Thursday night.

It will be windy, too

Easterly wind gusts will increase during the day on Thursday, peaking late in the day and into the first half of Thursday night.

Expect gusts between 25 mph-45 mph, with the strongest and most frequent along the immediate coastline.

Yep, that's a snowmap!

As colder air gets drawn into the storm late Thursday night and Friday, the rain will change to a wet snow in the higher elevations (generally above 1,500 feet).

There could be a coating to a few inches in the Berkshires. However, the most likely spot for some light snow accumulation will be in the higher elevations of the Green and White Mountains.

What's next?

The storm system will be slow to exit the area over the weekend. With the center of the storm inching through the Gulf of Maine and towards Nova Scotia, we will see a drying trend but conditions will remain blustery both Saturday and Sunday.

