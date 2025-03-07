Fans aggravated after Bruins trade Marchand, Coyle and Carlo during fire sale

Youth hockey players and coaches wore their broken hearts on their sleeves on Friday after Brad Marchand was traded from the Boston Bruins to the Florida Panthers in a fire sale.

"He was just the spark for any team. It's the kind of guy you hate when you're on another team but the kind of guy you'd love to have on your team," said coach Steve Boccuzzi at the Jim Roche Community Arena in West Roxbury.

"I don't think you should be able to trade your captain. Especially if he's played for so long and is so good. It just seems unfair," said 10-year-old Jason.

They can't stomach the sight of Marchand playing in Panthers gear.

"You're getting traded to the Panthers?! Our rivals?! If I did that, I would just retire right there," said nine-year-old Logan.

"You played the game before, you're enemies with that player now you're buddies with that player? That's what you're like because you got traded," said 10-year-old Noah.

Bruins trying to focus on the future

It's clear the Bruins' focus is on the future.

"I just feel aggravated that they would do that. They just traded three of their best players, and what are they going to get in return? Anyone good?" said 12-year-old Olin.

But that doesn't take the sting out of losing these beloved faces of Boston hockey.

"I love Coyle. 'Cause I went on my birthday to the Bruins game, and we got a poster because he was the player of the game and he scored a hat trick. I was like 'oh my gosh what a coincidence I love this guy!'" said 9-year-old Sawyer.

"To lose a stalwart defenseman like Carlo. We are definitely in rebuild mode. I don't know what we're going to get the rest of the season with everybody gone, but we'll see," Boccuzzi added.