Boston Bruins reportedly trade Charlie Coyle to Avalanche

The Boston Bruins reportedly dealt away Charlie Coyle on Friday, sending the Weymouth native to Colorado for two players and a 2025 second-round pick ahead of the NHL's trade deadline.

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic was first to report the trade, which could be the first of many for the Bruins ahead of Friday's 3 p.m. deadline. The Bruins are also sending a 2026 fifth-round pick to the Avalanche, according to Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic.

Coyle had spent parts of the last seven seasons in Boston. He was acquired at the 2018-19 trade deadline from Minnesota, and helped the Bruins make a run to the Stanley Cup Final.

The 33-year-old had 15 goals and seven assists for Boston this season, after he tallied a career-high 25 goals last year. Coyle will likely plug into Colorado's third line as the Avs look to make a run at another Stanley Cup title. The Avalanche are currently the top Wild Card team in the Western Conference.

Coyle was the consummate professional in Boston and brings a solid postseason resume to Colorado, having played in 119 playoff games over his 13-year-career.

What did the Bruins get for Charlie Coyle?

In return for Coyle, the Bruins acquired center Casey Mittelstadt, forward Williams Zellers, and a second-round pick.

Mittelstadt is a 26-year-old left-shot centerman who had 11 goals and 23 assists over 63 games for the Avs this season. He was the eighth-overall pick by the Sabres in 2017, and spent seven-plus seasons with Buffalo before he was traded to Colorado last year.

Mittelstadt had a career-high 18 goals and 39 assists for the Avalanche and Sabres last season. His best season came in 2022-23 when he had 59 points (15 goals, 44 assists) for Buffalo. He is signed through the 2026-27 season at $5.75 annually.

Zellers, 18, was a third-round pick by Colorado last year, and is committed to play at North Dakota. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound forward is an extremely intriguing prospect who has 37 goals and 21 assists for the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL this season.

The Bruins picked up a pair of promising young players and another second-round pick in this year's draft in the Coyle swap. Overall, it was Boston's third trade ahead of the deadline after trading away Trent Frederic on Tuesday and Justin Brazeau late Thursday night.