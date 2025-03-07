Brandon Carlo reportedly traded by Bruins to Maple Leafs

Brad Marchand wasn't the only player traded by the Boston Bruins as the buzzer sounded for the NHL trade deadline on Friday. Defenseman Brandon Carlo was also reportedly traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs as part of a complex three-team trade, according to NHL insider Frank Seravalli.

A second-round pick by the Bruins in 2015, Carlo was a steady defenseman for Boston for the last nine seasons. He tallied 109 points, 29 goals, 949 hits, and a plus-129 rating over 617 regular-season games with the Bruins, and added five goals, nine assists, and 141 hits over 72 playoff games.

The 28-year-old won't just be a one-year rental for Toronto, as he's signed through the 2026-27 season. In return for Carlo, the Bruins are reportedly receiving Toronto's 2025 first-round pick and 20-year-old center Fraser Minten, according to Seravalli.

While losing Carlo will leave a void on Boston's blue line, that's a pretty good return for Bruins general manager Don Sweeney.

Who is Fraser Minten?

While the first-round pick is definitely appealing for the rebuilding Bruins, so is Minten, who was considered the top forward prospect in the Toronto system. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound centerman was a second-round pick by Toronto in 2022, and had two goals and two assists in 15 games for the Leafs this season. He also tallied 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 26 games for the Toronto Marlies of the AHL.

Bruins also trade Brad Marchand, Charlie Coyle on deadline day

Friday was a busy one for the Boston Bruins, as the team also reportedly traded team captain Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers and center Charlie Coyle to the Colorado Avalanche.