Bruins sign defenseman Anton Stralman to one-year deal

BOSTON -- The Bruins added a little more depth to their blue line ahead of the new season. Boston has signed defenseman Anton Stralman to a one-year deal.

The deal is worth $1 million, according to TSN's Pierre LeBrun. The Bruins brought the 36-year-old Stralman in on a PTO deal for training camp, and he earned a roster spot after a solid camp and a pair of good preseason showings.

Stralman will now begin his 16th NHL season on the Bruins roster. He has 930 NHL games of NHL experience, with his best seasons coming with the Tampa Bay Lightning from 2014-2019.

Stralman spent last season with the Arizona Coyotes, where he tallied eight goals and 15 assists over 74 games. He played over 21 minutes per game for the Coyotes, but likely won't have that heavy of a workload in Boston.

But Stralman should bring some depth to the Boston defense while Matt Grzelcyk and Charlie McAvoy recover from their respective injuries. Gryzelcyk has been practicing over the last week, but McAvoy is not expected to return until early December.

The Bruins open their 2022-23 season Wednesday night against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.