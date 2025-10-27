Everett native Brian Kelly fired by LSU in 4th season of his 10-year, $100 million deal

LSU fired coach Brian Kelly during the fourth season of a 10-year contract worth about $100 million, athletic director Scott Woodward announced Sunday night.

The move comes on the heels of Saturday night's 49-25 loss to No. 3 Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium — a second straight loss, and third in four games for LSU (5-3, 2-3 Southeastern Conference).

"When Coach Kelly arrived at LSU four years ago, we had high hopes that he would lead us to multiple SEC and national championships during his time in Baton Rouge," Woodward said. "Ultimately, the success at the level that LSU demands simply did not materialize."

Associate head coach Frank Wilson, who also serves as a running backs coach, has been tapped as the interim head coach for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Kelly was hired away from Notre Dame when his predecessor, Ed Orgeron, stepped down following the 2021 regular season.

He has gone 34-14 with the Tigers, even taking LSU to the 2022 SEC title game. But LSU did not qualify for the College Football Playoff in his first three seasons, and was virtually eliminated from contention with its loss to the Aggies.

The playoff was expanded from four to 12 teams for the 2024 season.

"I will not compromise in our pursuit of excellence and we will not lower our standards," said Woodward, an LSU graduate who was hired to his current post in 2019, the same year the Tigers won their last national title under Orgeron.

Orgeron left after not posting a winning record during his final two seasons.

While Kelly did not coach LSU to a playoff berth, he oversaw quarterback Jayden Daniels' development into a Heisman Trophy winner in 2023.

"I am confident in our ability to bring to Baton Rouge an outstanding leader, teacher and coach, who fits our culture and community and who embraces the excellence that we demand," Woodward said.

LSU could have to pay Kelly more than $52 million to not coach through 2031, but the precise figure was unclear on Sunday night.

"We will continue to negotiate his separation and will work toward a path that is better for both parties," Woodward said.

The development is an awkward one for Woodward, who was Texas A&M's athletic director when that university hired Jimbo Fisher, only to have to buy him out for a historic $77 million after he struggled to win consistently during his six seasons there from 2018 to 2023.

Kelly is an Everett, Massachusetts native and a graduate of Assumption College in Worcester. The 64-year-old has coached in the top tier of Division I college football since being hired by Central Michigan in 2004.

In the 22 years since, he has gone 200-76, including a 34-6 record at Cincinnati and a 113-40 record at Notre Dame.

He was lured away from Notre Dame by Woodward, who saw Kelly as a coach who could win a national title if he had access to the resources at an SEC power like LSU, where the previous three coaches — Nick Saban, Les Miles and Orgeron — all had won national championships.

But Kelly's arrival at LSU also overlapped with a major paradigm shift in the sport: the advent of the transfer portal, which allowed players to more freely jump to different schools from year to year without having to sit out a season, and the approval to pay players for the use of their name, image and likeness.

Last offseason, LSU launched a campaign to dramatically increase funding available to pay players, and the Tigers brought in numerous transfers to step into starting roles, particularly on the offensive line, defensive line and secondary.

The Tigers also were able to lure 2024 starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who was eligible for the NFL draft, to return for his senior season, further raising expectations that LSU would contend for a CFP berth.

Instead, LSU not only has lost to Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and A&M, but the three power conference teams the Tigers have beaten — Clemson, Florida and South Carolina — all currently have losing records.