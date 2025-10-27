Watch CBS News

The Patriots defense is forming an identity and making teams one-dimensional | Sports Final

Steve Burton, Dan Roche, Mike Reiss, and Christian Fauria discuss the emergence of the New England defense, which once again shut down the run in Week 8 against the Browns. The defense is forming an identity and making teams one-dimensional, and the offense is starting to play some complementary football. They also discuss the slow starts by the defense, and Christian Barmore's mysterious benching to start Week 8.
