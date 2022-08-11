Son of MBTA transit police chief held without bail in Everett murder

MEDFORD - The son of the MBTA Transit Police Chief was ordered held without bail on murder and burglary charges Thursday.

Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment in Malden District Court in Medford. He is the son of Transit Police Chief Kenneth Green, according to WBZ-TV I-Team sources.

Prosecutors say Brian Green shot and killed 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutson in an apartment bedroom on Central Avenue in Everett on July 19. Investigators said cell phone evidence put him in and around the murder scene at 4 a.m.

Jarmahl Sutson Family photo via CBS Boston

Authorities say Green knew his way around the apartment because he had previously lived there and "was reportedly upset about the victim's relationship with his estranged wife who still lived in the apartment." Green is in the process of getting a divorce.

Green was arrested Wednesday in Reading. In court Thursday, the prosecutor said Green has a history of getting angry when relationships end and he has had two prior restraining orders from two other women.

He also has a history of abuse and prior gun offenses, according to the prosecutor.

Brian Green in Malden District Court, August 11, 2022. CBS Boston

Outside court, Sutson's cousin Melvin Lark said his family grew up with Green's family in Lynn.

"That's my little cousin, sad that we have to be here today but we have to let the justice system do what they do," Lark told reporters.

Green is due back in court September 7 for a probable cause hearing.

In a statement, the MBTA said it was a personal matter for Chief Green's family. "The MBTA is confident in Chief Green's leadership of the Transit Police. It is inappropriate to comment on an outside agency's investigation that does not involve the MBTA, and the MBTA will not be offering further comment."