Brandeis University remembers student killed in crash as 'cherished member' of community

WALTHAM - A grieving Brandies University community came together Sunday, hours after a horrific bus crash claimed the life of one of their classmates and left more than two dozen others hurt.

"I know that a lot of people are hurting right now. I'm just trying to make sure everyone I know is okay," student Ritchie Impert-Studen told WBZ-TV.

Undergraduate student Vanessa Mark died when a university shuttle bus slammed into a tree near campus late Saturday night.

Twenty-six students and the driver were hurt. They were coming back from a hockey game at Northeastern University in Boston. There's no word yet on what caused the crash.

Brandeis president Ron Liebowitz said in a letter to campus that Mark was "currently on leave," but added that she was living in Waltham and "was an active and cherished member of the Brandeis community."

Dayna Tribunn has friends who were on the bus and were injured.

"Some of them are okay. They showed up to the community gathering and two were incredibly shaken and few I have not heard from but heard they are okay by mutual friends," she told WBZ.

A vigil will be held Sunday night at 7 at the chapel on campus. Brandeis canceled classes for Monday and Tuesday so students could go home earlier for Thanksgiving break.

"I think it's a good move, no reason to continue with courses during this time," said senior Ava Shusterman.

"It's a really good move," student Alexandra Diener told WBZ. "People are not going to perform their best anyways. It's great that professors to have that empathy for their students and they need time."