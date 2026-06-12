Where to find Boston World Cup 2026 watch parties

A 2026 FIFA World Cup watch party in Boston won't be hard for soccer fans to find as the tournament gets underway.

Even if you can't get a ticket to Boston Stadium to see a match in person, there are plenty of bars, pubs and restaurants going all-out to create a special atmosphere for the World Cup, as well as official watch parties hosted by the city.

Here's what to know about watching the World Cup in Boston.

FIFA Fan Festival in Boston

The main World Cup watch party in Boston is the official FIFA Fan Festival at City Hall Plaza. Two to three matches per day will be shown on a big screen over 16 days during group play from June 12 to June 27.

When matches aren't being shown, expect entertainment highlighting local artists and performers.

Tickets are free, but attendees must register in advance online.

Are there official World Cup watch parties in Boston?

Aside from the fan festival, Boston is hosting official neighborhood watch parties for six World Cup matches. All are free to attend.

"Each watch party will feature a large viewing screen, live music, family-friendly activities, face painting, food vendors, and community programming for residents and visitors of all ages to enjoy," the city said.

June 15 Spain vs. Cabo Verde: Town Field, Dorchester (1 p.m.)

June 19 Brazil vs. Haiti: Parkman Bandstand, Boston Common (9 p.m.)

June 27 Colombia vs. Portugal: East Boston Memorial Stadium (7:30 p.m.)

July 14 semi-final: Location TBD (3 p.m.)

July 15 semi-final: Location TBD (3 p.m.)

July 19 final: Location TBD (3 p.m.)

Best places to watch 2026 FIFA World Cup in Boston

Sports bars and pubs all over Boston are going to be showing World Cup matches, and some will even be allowed to stay open until 3 a.m. to keep the party going for soccer fans. The city has compiled a list of restaurants based on which country they are supporting in the tournament.

The Time Out Market Boston food hall in the Fenway will show every match of the tournament on a big screen. Some matches will also be shown outside at The Green at 401 Park, which will be transformed into an "open-air fan zone."

The High Street Place food hall in downtown Boston will have extended hours to show every World Cup match on a 28-foot video wall.

The Banshee, a soccer bar in Dorchester, will be showing every World Cup match.

The Dubliner, an Irish pub near Government Center, was recently named one of the best soccer bars in America and will show all matches live.

Caffe dello Sport, which has locations in the North End and East Boston, is showing every match while serving up espresso, panini, pastries and a full bar.

Dillon's in the Back Bay, which is the official bar for Arsenal fans in the city, will host watch parties with first come, first serve seating.

The Haven, a Scottish tavern in Jamaica Plain, is having a three-day festival from June 12 to June 14 to celebrate Scotland and the "Tartan Army."

Elephant & Castle, an English pub near the theater district and home to Real Madrid soccer fans in Boston, will be showing every match.

The Greatest Bar near TD Garden will show every match at its four-story venue.

The Boston LGBTQ+ Museum is partnering with Pride House to host watch parties at Cosmica and Spy Bar at the Revolution Hotel on Berkeley Street, pledging "a safe and vibrant space for soccer fans, athletes, and the LGBTQ+ community to celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2026."