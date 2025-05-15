Watch CBS News
Local News

Severe storms possible in Massachusetts on Saturday, latest weather forecast maps show

By
Terry Eliasen, Exec. Weather Producer
WBZ-TV Executive Weather Producer
Terry Eliasen is a meteorologist and executive producer of the WBZ-TV Weather Team. He has worked at WBZ for more than 20 years.
Read Full Bio
Terry Eliasen, Exec. Weather Producer

/ CBS Boston

Next Weather: WBZ midday forecast for May 15
Next Weather: WBZ midday forecast for May 15 03:33

In what may be the least surprising news you have heard all week, the Boston area, once again, can expect some rain in the weekend weather forecast. 

The WBZ weather team is highlighting Saturday as a NEXT Weather Alert day in Massachusetts.

This will not be a washout or all-day rain. However, there is a risk for some heavy downpours and a few severe storms.

Severe weather risk for Boston

The Storms Prediction Center has placed most of Southern New England in a "marginal" risk for severe weather Saturday with a "slight" risk in extreme western Mass. and Connecticut.

severe-outlook-sat.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The timing of these storms is still a bit uncertain, our confidence in predicting the where and when will increase in the next 24 hours.

For now, we would anticipate the typical time frame, between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., to be the most likely for storms.

sat-future.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Lighting, hail and damaging winds possible

The air will be loaded with moisture, dewpoints will be the highest we have seen thus far approaching 70 degrees in some areas on Saturday.

With this amount of moisture present, any storms that do form could contain some very heavy downpours. There is also a moderate risk of frequent lightning, small hail and some damaging winds within these storm cells.  

storm-impacts.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Much drier air will move in on Sunday. Next week looks to be a cool one with high temperatures in the 60s to start and perhaps, even lower by weeks' end.

Stay with WBZ-TV, CBS News Boston and WBZ.com for the latest forecast

Terry Eliasen, Exec. Weather Producer

Terry Eliasen is a meteorologist and executive producer of the WBZ-TV Weather Team. He has worked at WBZ for more than 20 years.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.