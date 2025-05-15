Severe storms possible in Massachusetts on Saturday, latest weather forecast maps show

Next Weather: WBZ midday forecast for May 15

Next Weather: WBZ midday forecast for May 15

Next Weather: WBZ midday forecast for May 15

In what may be the least surprising news you have heard all week, the Boston area, once again, can expect some rain in the weekend weather forecast.

The WBZ weather team is highlighting Saturday as a NEXT Weather Alert day in Massachusetts.

This will not be a washout or all-day rain. However, there is a risk for some heavy downpours and a few severe storms.

Severe weather risk for Boston

The Storms Prediction Center has placed most of Southern New England in a "marginal" risk for severe weather Saturday with a "slight" risk in extreme western Mass. and Connecticut.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The timing of these storms is still a bit uncertain, our confidence in predicting the where and when will increase in the next 24 hours.

For now, we would anticipate the typical time frame, between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., to be the most likely for storms.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Lighting, hail and damaging winds possible

The air will be loaded with moisture, dewpoints will be the highest we have seen thus far approaching 70 degrees in some areas on Saturday.

With this amount of moisture present, any storms that do form could contain some very heavy downpours. There is also a moderate risk of frequent lightning, small hail and some damaging winds within these storm cells.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Much drier air will move in on Sunday. Next week looks to be a cool one with high temperatures in the 60s to start and perhaps, even lower by weeks' end.

Stay with WBZ-TV, CBS News Boston and WBZ.com for the latest forecast.