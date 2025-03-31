Boston University off to Frozen Four for third straight season

The Boston University Terriers are back in the Frozen Four for a third straight year. BU beat Cornell, 3-2, in overtime on Saturday in Toledo, Ohio to claim the regional final and punch their ticket to St. Louis. It marks the 25th time in school history Boston University will play in the Frozen Four.

The Terriers are the only local team to advance out of the regional round over the weekend, with top-seeded Boston College, UMass, and Bentley all getting sent home.

Boston University advances to Frozen Four

Boston University held a 2-1 lead in the third period Saturday when Cornell tied the game with 5:30 left in regulation. Fans in Toledo saw some free hockey until BU junior forward Quinn Hutson fired a slapper from the right point by Cornell netminder Ian Shane for the game-winner.

THE GOAL THAT GOT US BACK TO THE FROZEN FOURpic.twitter.com/CHuWNTPj55 — BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) March 29, 2025

Hutson's younger brother, Cole, gave the Terriers a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal in the third period. The freshman forward was named the region's Most Outstanding Player after scoring two goals and dishing out four assists in wins over Ohio State and Cornell.

Boston University freshman goaltender Mikhail Yegorov stopped 37 of the 39 shots he saw Saturday against Cornell, and 70 of the 75 he saw during regional action.

The Terriers will now look to win the school's first national championship since 2009. They will face Penn State in the national semifinals on April 10 at 8:30 p.m., while Denver will square off with Western Michigan in the other semifinal matchup.

Other local teams come up short

The Boston College Eagles were the No. 1 team in the tournament, but their season came to an end with a loss to Denver for a second straight year. BC lost to Denver, 3-1, on Sunday. The Pioneers beat BC in the national championship game last year. Boston College beat Bentley, 3-1, in the regional semifinal to start the tournament.

The UMass Minutemen also had a chance to make it to St. Louis, but lost to Western Michigan, 2-1, in Fargo, Nort Dakota on Saturday. The UConn Huskies also made it to the quarterfinals, but fell to Penn State, 3-2, in overtime in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Sunday.