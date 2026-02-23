Boston University hockey team walks to practice in full uniform during blizzard

The Boston University men's hockey team didn't let a blizzard stop them from getting to practice on Monday.

With winds whipping and snow piling up, members of the Terriers made their way down the sidewalk on Comm. Ave. for practice while WBZ-TV's Penny Kmitt was reporting on the blizzard.

"Just headed to practice on a snowy Monday. It's pretty nice weather out," said junior defenseman Aiden Celebrini, who was among the group of players in full uniform, hockey sticks in hand headed to practice in the blizzard. "We need to get our time in. So we're enduring the blizzard that we've got going on."

Celebrini is a Vancouver native who returned to Boston University for a third season. He was drafted by his hometown Canucks in the 2023 NHL entry draft. His older brother, Macklin Celebrini, was a member of Team Canada at the Olympics. That team lost to Team USA in the gold medal game Sunday morning.

The Terriers are 14-15-2 on the season, with a Hockey East record of 10-11-0.

All Boston University campuses were closed Monday in anticipation of the blizzard.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu issued a snow emergency ahead of the storm and canceled Boston Public School classes on Monday as well.

The storm lived up to expectations, slamming the city with more than 15 inches of snow.

Some schools in Massachusetts have already announced that they will be closed on Tuesday as well as cleanup continues.