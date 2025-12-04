Connecticut teen charged with burning Boston police cruiser in October "street takeover"

A 19-year-old from Connecticut has been arrested and charged with lighting a Boston police cruiser on fire nearly two months after a "street takeover" in the city.

David Antonio Moran, who police said is also known as David Moran-Chavez, is charged with burning a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of fireworks and disturbing the peace and conspiracy. Boston Police Supt. Paul McLaughlin said he was arrested at his home in Norwalk early Thursday morning, and "items were seized that tied him to this incident back in Boston."

Police said the "large-scale vehicle takeover" on Oct. 5 in the area of Mass. Ave. and Tremont Street involved more than 100 people who attacked cruisers with fireworks, cones, poles and other objects.

McLaughlin said investigators looked at hours of witness and police body camera video in a "painstaking" investigation that led them to Moran-Chavez. They also believe he was present at other street takeover incidents in the area.

"Poring through a lot of video, a lot of different angles, they were able to determine that fireworks were used ... and that's eventually how the police cruiser was caught on fire," McLaughlin said.

Moran is expected to be arraigned in Connecticut and then face extradition to Boston. Two teenagers from Rhode Island are the only others who have been charged in the incident so far.

"There's still a lot going on with this case," McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin told reporters that the October street takeover was a wake up call, showing that these incidents where dozens of young people crowd city streets, are often connected and require intelligence sharing between law enforcement agencies.

"There is a very organized sort of street takeover network out there throughout New England and beyond," McLaughlin said, "You can start looking at each one of those incidents and start looking at common vehicles, common outfits, or things like that."

Similar "street takeover" incidents have happened in Fall River, Randolph and Middleboro. Gov. Maura Healey and state law enforcement have pledged to combat them with citations, arrests and millions of dollars in traffic safety grants.