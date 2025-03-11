Boston Southwest passengers unhappy airline is ending free checked bag perk

Southwest Airlines is getting rid of its most recognizable perk. The airline announced that it is doing away with free checked bags.

It is a major shift for the airline, the company made free checked bags the staple of their business when they were started about 60 years ago.

Passengers will now have to pay for their first and second checked bag. A-list loyalty members and those flying business fare will be exempt. The new policy starts on May 28.

Southwest passengers at Logan International Airport were not happy with the news.

"I always have a lot of stuff with me. I don't really know how I'm going to fly home now for Christmas with all my stuff if we don't have free bags," said Southwest passenger Selena Sanchez.

New investors at Southwest

CBS News Travel Editor Peter Greenberg said the new investors at Southwest care more about profits than perks.

"It's all about costs. It's all about raising revenue. We've already seen that when they got rid of open seating, and now charging for premium seats and even front of the plane seats," said Greenberg. "Now this is the latest addition which basically some people will argue changes the soul of this airline."

Many passengers say that they choose to fly Southwest because of the free checked bags. College student Cooper Hartshorn said that benefit was appealing with all the luggage he travels with.

"I don't have endless money, and I have a lot of bags," said Hartshorn. "I have a ski bag, a boot bag, these are all things I need to bring home."

Impact of price increases

Greenberg said that airlines are banking on the fact that people will fly regardless of additional fees.

"Some of the arguments the airlines have been using internally to justify these price increases no matter what they're charging is that if you live in Dallas, you're probably going to fly American anyway. If you live in Atlanta, you're probably going to fly Delta," Greenberg said. "So, let's see what happens now with the Southwest network, but I can tell you, you have a lot of unhappy Southwest passengers today."

Southwest did not initially release how much they would be charging for checked bags.