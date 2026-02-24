Snow again? Weather forecast maps for Boston show 2 upcoming chances for light accumulation.

Who's ready for more snow? Just days after the Blizzard of 2026, the weather forecast calls for the Boston area to put a little snow "frosting" on the cake Wednesday morning.

This will be a minor event, essentially just about a 4-6 hour period of light to moderate snowfall.

When will it snow on Wednesday?

The one thing to note here is that the snow will be arriving during the Wednesday morning commute.

It will be snowing in Worcester County and western Massachusetts by 7 a.m. and in eastern Mass. by 8-9 a.m.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Some roads may become snow-covered, especially those that are untreated.

The snow lasts through midday, tapering off between noon and 2 p.m.

There could be a touch of rain mixing in along the South Coast, Cape Cod and Islands.

How much snow?

This will be a borderline plowable situation.

We are forecasting a coating to 1" across eastern Mass.

1-2" west of Route 495.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Much of what falls and accumulates will likely melt by the end of the day.

We expect developing sunshine in the afternoon and temperatures in the upper 30s.

Thursday night snow?

One more "snow note."

There is a slight chance that southernmost New England will get fringed by a storm passing well to our south Thursday night.

Most models are showing a complete miss, but just wanted to put it out there. We will update this forecast as data comes in over the next 24 hours.

If some snow does come ashore, amounts would be very light.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Let's end on a positive note - the forecast for the weekend calls for temperatures to be near 50 degrees on Saturday.