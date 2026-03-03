Boston residents call for improved snow removal plan: "Shame on the city, shame on the landlords"

The Boston City Council is looking at how to be better prepared for the next round of snow after two blockbuster storms this year. All that snow created dangerous blind spots and mountains around the city.

On Tuesday, the city councilors heard concerns about how the snow removal was handled this winter. Cassandra Xavier, who is blind, said she is often forced to walk in the street.

"Feeling the wind of the cars going past my body, or when the cars are at a standstill, feel the heat come off of the cars onto my body," said Xavier. "It should not be a thing, but it is. And it was."

Bill Taub is legally blind and didn't hold back his disappointment. "Shame on the city, shame on the landlords," Taub said.

Taub said he saw a mother push a stroller in the streets because she couldn't navigate the sidewalks.

Boston got 23.2 inches of snow on January 25 and 26. Another 17.1 inches was dumped on the city during the blizzard on February 23. This winter, Boston rented industrial melters to clear out snow that's been dumped at snow farms in the city.

Snow is loaded into a melter at the former Bayside Expo Center parking lot at Columbia Point on February 27, 2026. Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Tuesday's hearing focused on community concerns, but it's unclear when the city will take action and what that will look like.

Taub said he wants the city to come up with a plan before next winter.

"Great they had a hearing," Taub said. "I want to know how fast the city is going to move to improve it. It's great to take all this testimony. Now I want to see the plan, and I want to see it put into action and not in 15 years."

A big point of conversation was about whose responsibility it is to remove snow. Property owners and landlords are expected to clear snow from the sidewalks, but many residents want to see the city take more responsibility for that.

Mayor Michelle Wu, who has faced criticism this winter, acknowledged the snow removal requirements in Boston have "always been confusing" to many people, but it relies on "everybody to do their part."