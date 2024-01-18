How much money is Boston making from fines for not shoveling sidewalks?

City of Boston logs thousands of complaints over icy sidewalks

City of Boston logs thousands of complaints over icy sidewalks

City of Boston logs thousands of complaints over icy sidewalks

BOSTON - The city of Boston has issued more than $55,000 in fines so far this year to people and businesses who haven't cleared the ice and snow off their sidewalks.

That number is likely to keep growing as long as the temperatures stay below freezing across Massachusetts through the weekend.

According to the Boston Public Works Code Enforcement Division, 737 tickets have been issued as of Thursday morning. However, only 40 of those have been paid.

The city told WBZ-TV 238 tickets were issued on Wednesday alone.

A sidewalk covered in snow and ice in Roslindale, January 18, 2024. CBS Boston

Boston has logged thousands of reported violations of home and business owners who haven't cleared their sidewalks.

How much are Boston's snow shoveling fines?

The fines range from $50 for a residential property with 16 or fewer units to $100 for a complex with more than that. Commercial properties face fines of $200.

The city says if you own property in Boston, snow must be cleared within three hours of the end of the snowfall. If it snows overnight, you have within three hours after sunrise to shovel off your sidewalk.

You can't push the snow into the street and there has to be enough room for wheelchairs and strollers to get by safely.