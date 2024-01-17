Boston issuing fines for snow and ice covered sidewalks

BOSTON - What used to be snow is now ice. Some Boston residents are frustrated that their neighbors still haven't cleared sidewalks, creating tricky conditions. Now the city is cracking down on property owners who are creating dangerous walking conditions.

Call it a tip toe dance holding on for dear life or waddling over a sheet of ice. It's a problem from Jamaica Plain to Dorchester to Brighton: uncleared icy sidewalks.

The City of Boston has logged thousands of reported violations.

"It's a hassle," said Olive Iremia. "I had to Uber to work today because I'm not going to risk falling down."

Some weren't so lucky. Praguti Jaiswal fell on the ice while rushing to work. "I was going to be late, and I fell on the ice and my wrist is still hurting," said Jaiswal.

Even the mailman struggled to do his job, as he cautiously crept over ice.

Others avoided it all together, going around into the street instead. "I took 10 steps on the sidewalk, and I realized I was surrounded by ice, it was a miracle I didn't slip and fall," said Chad Parenteau.

In one Jamaica Plain neighborhood, when WBZ News asked a neighbor with a slippery sidewalk why he didn't clear it, he said he didn't know the rules. Well, allow us to refresh your minds.

The City of Boston says if it's your property, it's your job to clear snow and ice from sidewalks. Snow must be cleared within three hours of snowfall ending and if it snows overnight, then within three hours of sunrise.

And clear enough room for wheelchairs and strollers.

"I'm not out here to sue anybody but I would hope they would abide by the law and make it safe for people that are walking by," said Dorchester resident Antoinette Skeens.

The fines can be steep, ranging from $50 for a residential property with less than 16 units, $100 for a residential property with more than 16 units, to $200 for commercial properties.

Some say like good neighbors, they're willing to lend a hand to those who need help. "If you're one of those people who can't do it for whatever reason, let a neighbor know and they'll help you and chip in," said Chad Parenteau.

Officials with the City of Boston say they are actively issuing fines for property owners who do not clear snow and ice from their sidewalks.